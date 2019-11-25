Gang worker says Blue Story violence could have been from Frozen 2 audience

This caller told Nick Ferrari that gang film Blue Story is not to blame for the violence in cinemas, saying it could have come from audiences waiting to watch Frozen 2.

Two cinema chains have suspended showings of the film about gang violence after five teenagers were arrested following a mass fight in Birmingham.

Vue and Showcase Cinemas are refusing to show the film.

But gang worker Rachel called LBC to say that the film is definitely not to blame.

She said: "The situation in Birmingham, I was quite shocked. It's not normal. But the reason that I was so angry is that it's not just Blue Story that came out that day. Frozen 2 came out at the same time.

"From what I read in the articles, it was the Frozen 2 screening that was disturbed, not Blue Story."

Nick Ferrari had a remarkable call about Blue Story. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick suggested it was possible that two rival gangs went to see Blue Story, saw each other and started the fight.

But Rachel responded: "It could be. But they could have gone to see Frozen 2."

Nick then asked her: "Do you honestly think a 13- or 14-year-old boy or girl is going to watch Frozen 2 with a machete?"

