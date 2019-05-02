The Man Closest To Gavin Williamson Reveals What He Was REALLY Like

Gavin Williamson's former aide gave Nick Ferrari a fascinating account of what the sacked Defence Secretary's relationship was like with Theresa May.

The Prime Minister sacked Mr Williamson following an investigation into the Huawei leak, saying she had "lost confidence in his ability to serve".

However, he swore on his children's lives that he did not leak the Huawei news, and neither did his staff.

Rob Golledge, a former Special Advisor to Mr Williamson as recently as August last year, told Nick that he had a very close relationship with the Prime Minister - until yesterday.

He told LBC: "He was her closest confidante for many years. He helped her get into the role and he's certainly kept her there.

"He feels aggrieved at the fact that he was the one who, in her moment of crisis after the 2017 election, came to her rescue and sat down with the DUP and kept the show on the road when there was no majority.

"They had a very close and trusting relationship.

Gavin Williamson's former aide spilled the beans to Nick Ferrari. Picture: PA / LBC

"It's fair to say that became strained when he entered the Ministry of Defence and there was very public lobbying for money.

"But she still turned to him as recently as the last set of meaningful votes on the withdrawal agreement. She still trusted him and his ability to know the party, to do the numbers in the House of Commons.

"I think it's fair to say that because so many wars were opened up with so many government departments, that relationships were strained to the absolute limit."

Nick asked how big an ego Mr Williamson had. Mr Golledge's response after a short laugh: "I think he was very ambitious. I wouldn't go as far as saying he had a big ego."