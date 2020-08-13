Gavin Willliamson's teacher says government's system makes A-level results "a lottery"

By Adrian Sherling

The man who taught the Education Secretary said the algorithm used by the government makes A-level results "a lottery".

Peter Ashton is a retired Politics and Government teacher at Scarborough Sixth Form College, who taught the man who is currently the Secretary of State for Education.

He told Nick Ferrari that the system the government is using will mark down high-achieving pupils at low-performing schools.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Gavin Williamson's teacher. Picture: LBC / PA

More to follow...