'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

9 October 2023, 10:46

Kamel Hawwash speaks to Nick Ferrari on Palestine-Israel

By Anna Fox

As fighting against Hamas intensifies, Professor Kamel Hawwash tells Nick he 'doesn't want to see anyone killed'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israeli forces are actively fighting Hamas in as many as eight locations inside Israel after the country formally declared war.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Professor Kamel Hawwash, called for "UN resolutions to be implemented" as a progress step between Palestine-Israel.

Professor Kamel Hawwash told Nick he didn't want to see "anyone killed", citing his own family, stating: "I have a wife, I have three children here, I would hate to see anything happen to them".

Continuing, he added: "We're all on the same page in not wanting people to die," but noted the question still remains: "How do we make sure this doesn't happen in the future?".

READ MORE: 'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history

British citizen in Israel: 'This is a war.'

Proposing an answer to the question, Professor Kamel Hawwash asserted: "If the answer is as we heard, wipe out Gaza, or the United States sending more planes to have the Israelis bomb Gaza, I can guarantee that that will not result in peace in the future".

Read more: Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims

Citing the other side of the argument, the professor told Nick "If the United Nations resolutions were implemented, which as you are aware, when it came to Ukraine, an occupied country, all of the countries in the West say, yeah, the occupied people have the right to resist and to eject the occupier.

Read more: US sends warships and planes to Israel as Sunak vows 'steadfast support' for Middle East ally in war with Hamas

"But when it comes to Palestine, they don't give the occupied people the same right".

Around 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and around 493 have died in Gaza as Israel retaliated with airstrikes in an operation which has been dubbed "Swords of Iron".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to journey between Birmingham and Manchester in two hours

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC's Henry Riley to deliver Balti from Birmingham to Manchester amid 'HS2 north' row

Exclusive
Priti Patel calls for crackdown on thefts from shops

Shopworkers need more protection: Priti Patel calls for police crackdown after surge in thefts from shops

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC

'No shortcuts on tax cuts' Jeremy Hunt says ahead of speech announcing tougher benefit rules and living wage boost

Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp

Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

Chris Philp said there's an argument for armed officers to be paid more

Armed police could 'possibly' be paid more to reflect the risks they face, policing minister tells LBC

Sir Keir Starmer said there is no case for going back into EU

Sir Keir Starmer says he is right to seek changes to Brexit deal but there's 'no case for rejoining the EU'

Jeremy Hunt has refused to guarantee he will keep the pension triple lock

'Very worrying' Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto, says Age UK

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

Jeremy Hunt has warned Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

Jeremy Hunt warns Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

Minister hints working from home could stop HS2 from going to Manchester

HS2 may not go to Manchester because more people are working from home, business secretary hints

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK gave £48m to China last year, says aid watchdog

'Greater transparency' is needed as the UK paid £48m of taxpayers' cash to China last year, aid watchdog says
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 4/10 | Watch Again

4 days ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 3/10 | Watch Again

5 days ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 2/10 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.

What is Hamas and why is it in conflict with Israel? Key questions about the Israel-Gaza conflict
Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets. Bottom right - bodies piled up after Hamas massacred revellers at a peace festival

Siege of Gaza: Israel stops food, fuel and electricity entering disputed territory after Hamas attacks
Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from since the attack

Missing Brit and partner pictured having fun just before brutal Hamas attack - as family told they are dead
A Jewish restaurant in Golders Green was vandalised and Palestinians celebrated on the streets of London

Kosher restaurant in Golders Green vandalised as Met police step up patrols in London

Terrified revellers hiding and sending messages to loved ones as Hamas gunmen attack Israeli festivalgoers

Final messages to loved ones: Chilling video shows terrified Israeli's hiding while Hamas gunmen stalked festival
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror Top Gear crash occurred at just '22mph'

The United States has sent an aircraft carrier, planes and warships to the Middle East to support Israel

More than 1,100 dead as Iran denies helping plan Hamas attack and US sends warships and planes to Israel
Top scientist Kirsty Smitten who has died from cancer

Pioneering scientist who created new class of antibiotics that could save millions of lives dies of cancer aged just 29
Israel has stepped up attacks on Hamas targets. Bottom right - bodies piled up after Hamas massacred revellers at a peace festival

'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history
More than 260 bodies have been found at the site of Saturday's massacre at an Israeli peace rave near the Gaza strip

Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims