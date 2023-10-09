'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

Kamel Hawwash speaks to Nick Ferrari on Palestine-Israel

By Anna Fox

As fighting against Hamas intensifies, Professor Kamel Hawwash tells Nick he 'doesn't want to see anyone killed'.

Israeli forces are actively fighting Hamas in as many as eight locations inside Israel after the country formally declared war.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Professor Kamel Hawwash, called for "UN resolutions to be implemented" as a progress step between Palestine-Israel.

Professor Kamel Hawwash told Nick he didn't want to see "anyone killed", citing his own family, stating: "I have a wife, I have three children here, I would hate to see anything happen to them".

Continuing, he added: "We're all on the same page in not wanting people to die," but noted the question still remains: "How do we make sure this doesn't happen in the future?".

Proposing an answer to the question, Professor Kamel Hawwash asserted: "If the answer is as we heard, wipe out Gaza, or the United States sending more planes to have the Israelis bomb Gaza, I can guarantee that that will not result in peace in the future".

Citing the other side of the argument, the professor told Nick "If the United Nations resolutions were implemented, which as you are aware, when it came to Ukraine, an occupied country, all of the countries in the West say, yeah, the occupied people have the right to resist and to eject the occupier.

"But when it comes to Palestine, they don't give the occupied people the same right".

Around 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and around 493 have died in Gaza as Israel retaliated with airstrikes in an operation which has been dubbed "Swords of Iron".