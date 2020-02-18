General Motors to scrap iconic Australian car brand Holden

General Motors has announced it is going to retire the iconic Australian brand which will lead to over 600 job losses.

There are plans to end sales, design and engineering by the end of the year.

The move will end 160 years of the Holden name's association with Australia - the company was founded as a saddle maker in 1856 before it started building vehicles in 1908.

Above is an iconic memorable commercial for the car brand in 1970.