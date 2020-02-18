General Motors to scrap iconic Australian car brand Holden

18 February 2020, 07:50

General Motors has announced it is going to retire the iconic Australian brand which will lead to over 600 job losses.

There are plans to end sales, design and engineering by the end of the year.

The move will end 160 years of the Holden name's association with Australia - the company was founded as a saddle maker in 1856 before it started building vehicles in 1908.

Above is an iconic memorable commercial for the car brand in 1970.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale clashes with Extinction Rebellion protester defending digging up Trinity College

Iain Dale clashes with Extinction Rebellion protester defending digging up Trinity College

14 hours ago

Peter Cardwell

Former special advisor said Dominic Cummings "commands loyalty" amid cabinet reshuffle

4 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | watch live on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch from 8pm

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Caller opens up about "horrible" conditions in Amazon warehouse

Caller opens up about "horrible" conditions in Amazon warehouse
Nick Ferrari confronts minister for clean growth over new coal mine

Nick Ferrari confronts minister for clean growth over new coal mine

Andrew Sabisky: Resigned Number 10 adviser's remarks 'racist', says government minister

Woman's Day magazine 'blatantly incorrect' over Harry and Meghan split claim