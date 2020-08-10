It's time to get back to the office: City AM launch campaign

10 August 2020, 08:17 | Updated: 10 August 2020, 09:21

By Adrian Sherling

City AM have launched a campaign to get more people back to the office to save the City of London.

Editor Christian May told Nick Ferrari that just 15,000 of the usual 500,000 people who work in the Square Mile are back in the office.

Revealing that the UK is lagging behind the rest of Europe, he told Nick Ferrari it's time to get back to the office.

It's time to get back to the office: City AM launch campaign. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr May said: "The UK is currently bottom of the charts in Europe for the number of people returning to work.

"In terms of people doing five days a week, we're lingering at around 30%. Italy and Spain are at 40%, while 50% of Germans and the French are full-time.

"The UK also lags behind when it comes to doing one, two or three days a week in the office.

"I would imagine that there are currently 15,000 people, compared with the normal 500,000 working in the Square Mile.

"That is for obvious reasons since March, but the economic consequences are becoming clearer by the day, so spare a thought for businesses in central London who simply cannot survive for much longer without some people being present."

Hear his full interview at the top of the page.

