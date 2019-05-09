Gina Miller Says Death Threats Have Become The “Norm”

Businesswoman Gina Miller says she still receives death threats on a daily basis more than two years after taking the government to court over Brexit.

Ms Miller mounted a successful legal challenge in 2017 to stop Theresa May triggering Article 50 without Parliament’s approval.

But, she told Nick Ferrari on Thursday that regular threats were now the “norm”.

“It has become the way I live my life,” Ms Miller said.

Gina Miller says death threats had become the "norm". Picture: LBC

“Because I am not a politician, I am not treated as a public person, I don’t get the same levels of protection.”

“I have to remind myself that it’s a good day when I don’t get a threat.

“When somebody doesn’t threaten to kill my children, behead me, rape me.”

Earlier this week Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed threats to MPs have reached “unprecedented” levels.

The number of crimes reported by MPs had more than doubled in 2018 to 342, she said.