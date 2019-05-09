Gina Miller Says Death Threats Have Become The “Norm”

9 May 2019, 13:37

Businesswoman Gina Miller says she still receives death threats on a daily basis more than two years after taking the government to court over Brexit.

Ms Miller mounted a successful legal challenge in 2017 to stop Theresa May triggering Article 50 without Parliament’s approval.

But, she told Nick Ferrari on Thursday that regular threats were now the “norm”.

“It has become the way I live my life,” Ms Miller said.

Gina Miller says death threats had become the "norm"
Gina Miller says death threats had become the "norm". Picture: LBC

“Because I am not a politician, I am not treated as a public person, I don’t get the same levels of protection.”

“I have to remind myself that it’s a good day when I don’t get a threat.

“When somebody doesn’t threaten to kill my children, behead me, rape me.”

Earlier this week Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed threats to MPs have reached “unprecedented” levels.

The number of crimes reported by MPs had more than doubled in 2018 to 342, she said.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Watch It Back

18 hours ago

Iain Dale questioned Sian Berry on the Green Party's defence policy

Green Party Leader Can't Say How Much They'd Spend On Defence

1 day ago

Iain Dale blasted Mike Gapes MP over allegation about the funding of The Brexit Party

Change UK MP Taken To Task Over “Outrageous” Brexit Party Funding Allegations

1 day ago

LBC Latest

The "Armchair Extremist" carried out worrying online searches.

"Armchair Extremist" Jailed For Possessing Terrorist Magazines

Vladimir Putin pledges to boost armed forces during Victory Day parade
Flooding in Silsdend, Yorkshire, in March 2019.

Communities May Have To Be Moved Due To Climate Change Flood Risk, Report Warns

China 'tired' of hearing US criticism on Belt and Road plans

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour must take on Nigel Farage's 'snake oil'
Danny Baker spoke to James O'Brien

Danny Baker's First Interview Since Being Sacked By BBC Over "Racist" Tweet