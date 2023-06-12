'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made in Unprecedented podcast

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Recollections may vary': Michael Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri about Boris Johnson wanting to sack Rishi Sunak.

When asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC how he would describe relations between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson Michael Gove would not be drawn.

The Levelling Up Secretary would only say there was: "The respect that one prime minister gives to a predecessor."

But Nick hit back pointing out Mr Johnson's former Communications Director Guto Harri had told him the, then, prime minister wanted to sack Sunak.

Mr Gove insisted he "didn't know about that"

But, quoting Her Late Majesty the Queen, he said: "Recollections may vary."

Read more: Michael Gove says only ‘historians’ can judge went wrong for Boris Johnson as MPs to conclude inquiry into Partygate

Read more: Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player. Picture: LBC

Podcast: Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Unprecedented, providing an exclusive first-hand account of Guto Harri’s time as Director of Communications in Downing Street.

Read more: Senior Tories tell Boris to 'shut up and go away' after former PM resigned as MP after Partygate report

Mr Sunak was widely blamed by allies of Mr Johnson for his downfall last summer, after dramatically quitting as chancellor. His decision to quit was followed by a flood of ministerial resignations that eventually forced the Prime Minister from No 10.

“It wasn’t over a personality clash. There was a limited amount of money left because the government understandably blew a lot of money during covid. What do you do with the money that’s left?"

Mr Harri said."He told me Rishi Suank was about to be demoted as Chancellor before Boris left office, that doesn't speak of a warm relationship does it."

