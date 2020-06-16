Nick Ferrari hammers government's "stupid" response over Marcus Rashford's campaign

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari labelled the government's response to Marcus Rashford's child hunger campaign "stupid".

The Manchester United star called on the government to extend the school meals voucher scheme over the summer holidays to stop 1.3million children in the UK.

This morning, he followed up with a series of "powerful and effective" tweets.

2. When you turn on your kettle to make a cup of tea or coffee think of those parents who have had to default on electricity bill payments just to make ends meet having lost their jobs during the pandemic#maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

4. Recognise children around the country are this morning innocently questioning ‘why?’



9 out of 30 children in any given classroom are today asking ‘why?’



‘Why does our future not matter?’ #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

The Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey responded to his message with one simple tweet.

Water cannot be disconnected though — Therese Coffey #ProtectEachOtherSaveLives (@theresecoffey) June 16, 2020

Responding to that tweet, Nick said: "If you're running communications or press at Number 10, your heart must sink.

"Never mind that you can't make a cup of tea because you've still got electricity, never mind you've not got electricity to pay the fridge, never mind the 200,000 children who've not got enough food in the house and never mind 9 out of 30 children asking why. At least we can't switch off the water.

"This really is extraordinarily stupid by the government."

Earlier, Nick told Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that the £130million needed for this scheme is relatively cheap, compared with the £12billion per month being currently spent on the furlough scheme.

Watch his clip at the top of the page.