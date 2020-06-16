Nick Ferrari hammers government's "stupid" response over Marcus Rashford's campaign

16 June 2020, 10:29 | Updated: 16 June 2020, 10:31

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari labelled the government's response to Marcus Rashford's child hunger campaign "stupid".

The Manchester United star called on the government to extend the school meals voucher scheme over the summer holidays to stop 1.3million children in the UK.

This morning, he followed up with a series of "powerful and effective" tweets.

The Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey responded to his message with one simple tweet.

Responding to that tweet, Nick said: "If you're running communications or press at Number 10, your heart must sink.

"Never mind that you can't make a cup of tea because you've still got electricity, never mind you've not got electricity to pay the fridge, never mind the 200,000 children who've not got enough food in the house and never mind 9 out of 30 children asking why. At least we can't switch off the water.

"This really is extraordinarily stupid by the government."

Earlier, Nick told Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that the £130million needed for this scheme is relatively cheap, compared with the £12billion per month being currently spent on the furlough scheme.

Watch his clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

17 hours ago

Remarkable call unearths "deep rooted issues" in British society amid anti-racism protests

Remarkable call unearths "deep rooted issues" in British society amid anti-racism protests

2 days ago

Lib Dem leadership candidate rules out working with Tories: "We were taken for fools"

Lib Dem leadership candidate rules out working with Tories: "We were taken for fools"

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Marcus Rashford has appealed to the Government to ensure children receive free school meals during the six week holiday

Marcus Rashford campaign: Boris Johnson makes u-turn on school meals

Coronavirus: Error on quarantine form allows travellers from Yugoslavia and East Germany
James O'Brien's call has been labelled a classic

Caller hangs up after failing to answer any of James O'Brien's questions

Coronavirus: German tourists enjoy crowd-free Mallorca in air bridge trial