Nick Ferrari questions government's mixed messages over obesity plan

27 July 2020, 08:20 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 08:34

By Adrian Sherling

The government is launching a plan to cut obesity in the UK. So Nick Ferrari asked the Care Minister why they are paying for people to have half-price meals at McDonald's and Burger King?

The Prime Minister is due to announce plans to ban unhealthy snacks from being displayed at shop checkouts as one of the measures to be included in the new obesity strategy.

Restaurants will also have to display the calories contained in food on their menus.

But Nick queried why the government are trying to tackle obesity on one hand and giving half-price meals at fast-food restaurants with the other.

Nick Ferrari asked Helen Whately why the government are paying for half-price fast food
Nick Ferrari asked Helen Whately why the government are paying for half-price fast food. Picture: LBC

On Rishi Sunak's Eat Out To Help Out programme, Nick asked: "Why is he discounting meals and Burger King, McDonald's, Frankie & Benny's and Nando's?

"You can't have it both ways, Minister. On the one hand, you're offering cheap McDonald's and Burger Kings.

"And at the next moment, you're telling people they have to lose weight. You can't do both."

But Ms Whately insisted: "What we're saying to those restaurants that you've mentioned is that they need to put the calories for the different meals on the menus so that when you eat out you can make an informed choice.

"That will mean you have choose what you have and you have the information there to choose a lower-calorie option."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

"I feel safer in Majorca than in the UK": Caller baffled by Spanish quarantine

22 hours ago

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

Government adviser: Intervention will make it easier for public to fight obesity

23 hours ago

A caller couldn't back up any of her arguments about Boris Johnson

Scottish caller makes series of claims about Tories but can't back any of them up

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Tom Bower was ruthless in his description of Harry and Meghan

Royal biographer: Harry and Meghan now spend all day moaning

US closes consulate in China in tit-for-tat battle as tensions escalate

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with the US

Twitter users stage 48-hour walkout over response to Wiley's antisemitic tweets