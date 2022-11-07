Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

7 November 2022, 10:41

By Hannah Holland

Business Secretary and former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps condemned the Just Stop Oil activists who blocked the M25 on Monday, calling the protest “unacceptable" and "illegal".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After Nick Ferrari informed the Business Secretary about the activism, Grant Shapps criticised the demonstration, saying: "It's completely outrageous!"

Sections of the M25 were closed during rush hour on Monday morning after the climate activists climbed onto overhead gantries.

READ MORE: Just Stop Oil cause M25 rush hour chaos despite cops' swoop on eco zealot mastermind

Mr Shapps said: “I’ve no issue with people arguing for lower levels of petrol, gas or whatever other thing they want to campaign for usage, that is fine, that is one thing.

“But don’t go disrupting other people’s lives - it’s unacceptable, it’s illegal!”, the Business Secretary said.

Continuing, he said: “When I was Transport Secretary, I made sure that National Highways used injunctions and quite a number of people from one of their sister campaign organisations spent this Christmas in prison."

“I hope that’s what happens here as well.”

“There are perfectly legitimate ways to campaign on things like climate change if that’s what they want to do”, he added.

“I’m going to COP later this week to try to help with these issues but don’t go and disrupt people’s lives and businesses and families trying to go about their business.”

“I hope that justice is served up to these people.”

READ MORE: Eco protesters try to scale Downing Street gates before blocking off Trafalgar Square as disruption campaign rumbles on

READ MORE: 'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Nick Ferrari NHS

'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No risk to national security': Minister defends Suella Braverman's email use

Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost

'Football trumps the environment': Nick puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

'Football trumps the environment': Nick Ferrari puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Met Police Commissioner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension
Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge
nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

4 days ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform
Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son
Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer
Just Stop Oil have scaled gantries on the M25 causing it to be closed, despite the arrest of the 'mastermind' behind the group Robert Hallam (centre) on Sunday

Just Stop Oil cause M25 rush hour chaos despite cops' swoop on eco zealot mastermind

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Migrants being held at Harmondsworth said they were being treated 'like dogs'

'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence
Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home