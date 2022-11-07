Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

By Hannah Holland

Business Secretary and former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps condemned the Just Stop Oil activists who blocked the M25 on Monday, calling the protest “unacceptable" and "illegal".

After Nick Ferrari informed the Business Secretary about the activism, Grant Shapps criticised the demonstration, saying: "It's completely outrageous!"

Sections of the M25 were closed during rush hour on Monday morning after the climate activists climbed onto overhead gantries.

Mr Shapps said: “I’ve no issue with people arguing for lower levels of petrol, gas or whatever other thing they want to campaign for usage, that is fine, that is one thing.

“But don’t go disrupting other people’s lives - it’s unacceptable, it’s illegal!”, the Business Secretary said.

Continuing, he said: “When I was Transport Secretary, I made sure that National Highways used injunctions and quite a number of people from one of their sister campaign organisations spent this Christmas in prison."

“I hope that’s what happens here as well.”

“There are perfectly legitimate ways to campaign on things like climate change if that’s what they want to do”, he added.

“I’m going to COP later this week to try to help with these issues but don’t go and disrupt people’s lives and businesses and families trying to go about their business.”

“I hope that justice is served up to these people.”

