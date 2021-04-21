European Super League: Former FA Chairman calls for 'better football regulation'

By EJ Ward

After the 'big six' English clubs pulled out of a proposed European Super League one former FA Chairman has called for better regulation.

The so-called Big Six English football clubs withdrew from the controversial new competition following widespread outrage and Government threats of legislative action.

In the wake of the announcement LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke with Greg Dyke who hailed the ideal of an ESL as being "over".

Mr Dyke told LBC the idea of a European Super League had been floated for "a decade at least."

Branding the idea "crass" Mr Dyke said he had "never seen a public relations exercise so badly handled."

But the former FA chief said football needs a "proper regulator" as the task was beyond the FA.

He also called into question some of the owners of football clubs, asking if they were "the fit and proper people to own them."

Following the announcement by the English clubs, the league said: "Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions," the league added in its statement.



"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."