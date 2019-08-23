Greggs Planning Vegan Versions Of ALL Their Favourite Products, CEO Reveals

23 August 2019, 09:49 | Updated: 23 August 2019, 09:59

The boss of Greggs told LBC they have plans to release vegan versions of all of their best-selling products.

As he prepares to launch their 2,000th store, Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside said the success of their vegan sausage roll has led them to introduce more vegan products into their range.

After the Greggs innovation team revealed they have plans for a new product that would be as big as the vegan sausage roll, Nick asked what the product would be.

Mr Whiteside wouldn't give away the secret, but did say: "That would be giving away everything to our competitors.

Nick Ferrari heard Greggs are planning vegan versions of their top products
Nick Ferrari heard Greggs are planning vegan versions of their top products. Picture: PA / LBC

"But I will say we are plugging away at seeing if we can come up with a vegan version of all our top-selling lines. Obviously people want a vegan option.

"If we can succeed in doing that and produce something that tastes just as good as the meat version, then that will sell very successfully. That's what's been shown with the vegan sausage roll."

Some commentators were fuming at the vegan sausage roll when it was launched in January, for some reason.

Piers Morgan tweeted at the bakers: "Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns."

Greggs responded simply with: "Oh hello Piers, we've been expecting you."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Lance Forman is the Brexit Party MEP for London

Brexit Party MEP Says MPs Are Collaborating With The EU

8 days ago

Harvey Proctor was very emotional as he spoke to Iain Dale

Harvey Proctor's Emotional Appeal To Met Police To Settle His Claim

9 days ago

A former US Diplomat was speaking to Iain Dale

Former US Diplomat Warns John Bolton Is "Oversimplifying" The Ease Of A US-UK Trade Deal

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Prue Leigh was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Prue Leith Reveals Her Hilarious Encounter With Hospital Food
This caller left James O'Brien with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Brexit Top 10: 1. "I Voted Brexit Because There Are Too Many Brown Faces"
Nick Ferrari asked who would implement a hard border in Northern Ireland

Nick Ferrari Tells German MEP: There Will NOT Be A Hard Border In Ireland
Nick Ferrari is angry about the closure of King's Cross

Nick Ferrari Blasts Train Bosses Over King's Cross Closure For Bank Holiday Weekend