Greggs Planning Vegan Versions Of ALL Their Favourite Products, CEO Reveals

The boss of Greggs told LBC they have plans to release vegan versions of all of their best-selling products.

As he prepares to launch their 2,000th store, Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside said the success of their vegan sausage roll has led them to introduce more vegan products into their range.

After the Greggs innovation team revealed they have plans for a new product that would be as big as the vegan sausage roll, Nick asked what the product would be.

Mr Whiteside wouldn't give away the secret, but did say: "That would be giving away everything to our competitors.

Nick Ferrari heard Greggs are planning vegan versions of their top products. Picture: PA / LBC

"But I will say we are plugging away at seeing if we can come up with a vegan version of all our top-selling lines. Obviously people want a vegan option.

"If we can succeed in doing that and produce something that tastes just as good as the meat version, then that will sell very successfully. That's what's been shown with the vegan sausage roll."

Some commentators were fuming at the vegan sausage roll when it was launched in January, for some reason.

Piers Morgan tweeted at the bakers: "Nobody was waiting for a vegan bloody sausage, you PC-ravaged clowns."

Greggs responded simply with: "Oh hello Piers, we've been expecting you."