Grenfell Firefighter Passionately Defends Commissioner Over Role In Tragedy

31 October 2019, 07:46

This firefighter who worked through the night at Grenfell Tower told LBC that the London Fire Brigade's Commissioner has no reason to quit over the tragedy.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick's report into the fire criticised Commissioner Dany Cotton and said the Fire Brigade should have made the decision to reverse their "Stay Put" policy an hour earlier.

Pressure is growing on Ms Cotton to resign over her role in the tragedy.

But 'Mark' told Nick Ferrari that everyone who worked at Grenfell that night did their best to save as many residents as possible.

A firefighter who worked at Grenfell said everyone did their best to rescue residents
A firefighter who worked at Grenfell said everyone did their best to rescue residents. Picture: PA

He said: "Firefighters did what they could. Personally, I don't see why our Commissioner should resign. I don't think she's to blame.

"Yes, there will be some learning after it. But how the hell do you prepare for what we turned up to that night?

"This wasn't caused by the London Fire Brigade. It was what the Fire Brigade had to react to and had to deal with due to cladding that shouldn't have been there and a building that was well out of date with fire safety."

Mark went on to talk about his experience of the chain of command that night and insisted that he never felt that anyone giving orders didn't know what they were doing.

Watch his emotional interview at the top of the page.

