'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower

6 September 2021, 10:11

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The families of those who died in the Grenfell fire and survivors say they should be able to decide when the block is demolished - rather than the government.

Ministers are reportedly set to announce the west London tower will be brought down because of safety concerns.

But the group Grenfell United says it should remain in place until the inquiry and police investigation have concluded.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said a decision has yet to be taken.

Watch: Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Karim Mussilhy a bereaved family member from the survivors' group Grenfell United, says plans to demolish the Tower have not been discussed with families.

"We have not had the opportunity to have a conversation about where our families died," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Hitting out at the plans for the tower to be torn down, Mr Mussilhy said it was not yet known if the shell of the tower would be needed in evidence in any prosecutions.

Watch: Grenfell activist - 'You're not touching the tower until we say so'

Read more: Loan scheme to remove dangerous cladding from low-rises 'could take years to set up'

Grenfell United, a group for survivors and bereaved families, said: "It is with shock that we read the Sunday Times article today, given the promise by the Government that no decision would be made on the future of the tower without full consultation with the bereaved and survivors.

"The Government has engaged with fewer than 10 of the bereaved and survivors on this matter, to date, and with such a wide range of viewpoints across all affected families, we struggle to understand why this would be pushed through so quickly.

Read more: More than a quarter of cladding safety certificates 'invalid'

"Given what we went through, safety has always been paramount and we have had previous assurances that the tower can be kept safe for as long as it needs to be, and that it poses no risk to the community around it.

"Given the limited legislation passed since the Grenfell fire to keep people safe in their homes, the glacial process of removing flammable cladding and the daily reports of the links between the Government and the construction industry, it seems to us that removing Grenfell from the skyline while the inquiry and police investigation still continues to only serve those accused or those that haven't acted."

The group is asking how the tower can be demolished before the legal process concludes, adding: "Justice is important to us all and anything that may prevent justice must not be an option.

"Many of the Grenfell community accept the removal of the tower will always be a case of when not if, but the timeline needs to be decided by the bereaved, survivors and community, not the Government - who have done nothing to make the changes needed to prevent it happening again."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Murderer Colin Pitchfork is 'definitely still a danger', claims ex-prisoner
The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Green Party leadership debate hosted by Iain Dale | Watch again

3 days ago

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison

4 days ago

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

'This looks a bit isolationist': Iain Dale's reaction to Joe Biden's speech

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

People enjoy the sunshine in St James's Park on Sunday

Brits to bask in glorious sunshine as forecasters predict highs of 29C
Dylan Rich has died in hospital after collapsing during the FA youth cup match.

Young footballer dies after suspected cardiac arrest at FA youth cup match
The Taliban have said they have control of the whole of Afghanistan

Taliban claims control of whole of Afghanistan after 'taking' final province
The CBI issued the warning amid national shortages across the UK

UK faces two year 'perfect storm' of Brexit and Covid staff shortages
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm an increase in National Insurance contributions to fund his plans for social care

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over tax rise to fund social care
Pro-Russian trolls have been using reader comments to wield influence, according to researchers

Western news websites 'infiltrated' by pro-Russian trolls - researchers
Boris Johnson will defend his handling of the Afghan crisis

PM to 'use every economic, political and diplomatic lever' to help Afghans left behind
Banu Negar is said to have been shot dead by the Taliban, according to local reports

Taliban 'shoot dead pregnant policewoman in front of husband and children'
James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care finding
Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears

Government 'erasing memory of Grenfell for convenience', Maajid Nawaz fears