Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country

With the North East set to become the latest area in England to come under local restrictions as coronavirus cases rise Nick Ferrari asked the Health Minister how close we are to curfews.

"It's something we don't want to see across the country," he told LBC.

Referencing local restrictions in Bolton where nighttime activities have been limited, Health Minister Ed Argar said the Prime Minister has been "very clear he doesn't want to see a national lockdown or more national restrictions."

Mr Argar said the focus now be on "local restrictions to tackle local outbreaks."

The Minister revealed Matt Hancock would appear before MPs later on Thursday to set out his plans for tackling the increase in infections in the North East, but he would not be drawn on what measures could be set in place.

However, Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said "additional, temporary" measures are being planned to prevent another full lockdown.

The Chronicle Live website reported that measures would include a 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises.

It also said people will be banned from socialising with anyone outside their household



Other restrictions it said were due to be announced but had not yet been confirmed include people being told not to go on holiday with different households and spectators advised not to attend sporting venues.



It said care home visits will be restricted to essential visitors, and people will be advised to avoid public transport at peak times except for essential journeys, and to avoid car-shares.



Mr Forbes tweeted: "Some additional, temporary restrictions are being planned to prevent another full lockdown."



One Twitter user asked when the announcement would be made, adding that the "uncertainty creates lots of anxiety for people".



He replied: "We are waiting confirmation from Government on the final version of the regulations; I am expecting an announcement by the Health Secretary at 11am tomorrow."

