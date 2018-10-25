Hilarious Moment Nick Ferrari Is Put On Hold By A Caller

This is the hilarious moment an LBC caller suddenly put Nick Ferrari on hold midway through the pair’s conversation.

Uma in Amersham was telling Nick a story about her nephew when she all of a sudden paused the conversation.

She could be heard apologising in the distance, while beeps and clattering sounded in the background.

Picture: LBC

After about 30 seconds of confusion, Uma came back on the line.

“I’m sorry Nick I’m here,” a flustered Uma finally responded.

“What happened?” Nick asked.

The caller replied: “Gosh, I pulled over and I think somebody thought I had broken down.”

The revelation left Nick, Uma and LBC listeners in stitches.

Watch it above.