Holocaust survivor shares how she became known as the 'librarian of Auschwitz'

27 January 2020, 10:51

Dita Kraus survived the Holocaust and told Nick Ferrari an incredibly inspirational tale about how she became known as the 'librarian of Auschwitz'.

Dita Kraus, known as the 'librarian of Auschwitz, told Nick Ferrari that as a 13-year-old she was taken to Theresienstadt.

When she was 14, she was taken to Auschwitz.

Her mother died after the liberation of Belsen and her father starved to death in Auschwitz.

Nick Ferrari asked her how she got the name the 'librarian of Auschwitz'.

She said: "In Auschwitz, we had a kind of three village section of Birkenau you know, the people who had come from Theresienstadt. One of the huts became a so-called day care for children so they wouldn't disturb the adults and their work."

She continued: "The leader was a wonderful man, a sports teacher named Fred Hirsch, and he ran the children's block.

"There were adults who played with the children, secretly taught them also. There were several books found in the luggage."

Kraus said: "People had to leave their luggage on the ramp when they were going to the gas chambers.

"Sometimes the prisoners who sorted the luggage found a book in the luggage and so they smuggled it into the children's block.

"There were about 14 volumes, a random collection. Yeah, but they they help toentertain the children with the children's books."

Holocaust survivor shares how she became known as the 'librarian of Auschwitz'
Holocaust survivor shares how she became known as the 'librarian of Auschwitz'. Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari asked if it's important that people remember everything that happened during the Holocaust.

She replied: "It is most important, especially when I listen now to the reports from people who described the anti-Semitic incidents.

"It's so sad. It's so inexplicable. I cannot understand why people are so so hated."

She also said that when on her way to Auschwitz, nobody told them where they were going.

She described her journey: "The most horrific was the journey to Auschwitz. We were pushed into into cattle waggons, standing for a day or two or three, I don't remember how long we were standing.

"We were so crowded we couldn't sit down. The moments we were pushed into the trains, I believe that was the break between human condition and inhumane."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

3 days ago

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

3 days ago

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Sir Keir Starmer calls for devolution from Westminster to take back control

Sir Keir Starmer calls for devolution from Westminster to take back control
Sadiq Khan spoke to James O'Brien live from Auschwitz

Auschwitz 75: Survivors are worried about history repeating itself, warns Sadiq Khan
James O'Brien spoke to Matthew Parris

James O'Brien's guest for this week's Full Disclosure: Matthew Parris

Huawei: Pressure on Boris Johnson ahead of decision on company's 5G role