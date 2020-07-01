How flying with RyanAir will be different as flights re-start today

By Adrian Sherling

RyanAir passengers will have to wear facemasks, flights will be cashless and queueing for the toilet will be banned as routes resume.

Europe's biggest airline re-starts almost half of its flights today and they have put a number of measures in place to keep customers safe.

Director Dara Brady told LBC: "We're living in a new normal and we've introduced a range of healthy flying measures which we've put in place.

"Mandatory facemasks is one of the key elements of travelling. We've introduced reduced trolley service and it's card-only. We've encouraged passengers to reduce the baggage they take on board."

Nick Ferrari heard how RyanAir flights will be different. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick Ferrari was also interested in the fact that you could no longer queue for the toilet, so asked exactly how that would now work.

Mr Brady said: "One of the thing we want to avoid is having long queues of people standing in the aircraft waiting for toilet facilities to become available.

"We've instructed our crew and people will be selected on the basis of that call out.

"We're going to manage it through that system and it's all in the context of cutting down on contact and standing over people unnecessarily."

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.