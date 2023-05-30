'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection

By Georgina Greer

British philosopher Kathleen Stock expressed her dissatisfaction with transgender individuals being grouped together with their biological sex under the same protective framework.

She told Nick: "The outcome should be that genuinely single-sex spaces, where women get undressed or sleep or otherwise vulnerable to sexual predators should be female only."

The conversation comes as Prof Stock, who quit her job as a professor at the University of Sussex in October 2021 after being "hounded" for her gender-critical views, is due to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union debating club later in May.

The planned talk has sparked fears of protests, with the university's LGBT society calling Prof Stock a "transphobic and trans-exclusionary speaker".

The society said it was "dismayed and appalled" by the invitation to Prof Stock, and called for the union to rescind its invitation.

She continued: "As a society we've become too concerned about upsetting words and not enough about upsetting facts...

"There are women in rape crisis centers who have been sexually assaulted by men who are now equally traumatised by the presence of males in their spaces, for instance, there are very vulnerable females in prison in close quarters with male rapists due to these ridiculous policies."

She later said: "I would like there to be a range of different spaces available and I think that's what Stonewall should have always put their energy into is thinking about creative solutions so that trans women can feel safe and trans men can feel safe and gender non conforming people can feel safe wherever they go."

