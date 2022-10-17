'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party

17 October 2022, 11:27 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 12:42

By Madeleine Wilson

Columnist for The Times Clare Foges says Liz Truss is "obviously not the resigning type" amid doubts over her future as PM.

It comes as Liz Truss' position as Prime Minister appeared in danger over the weekend, with three Tory MPs openly calling for her to quit.

The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

Nick asked: “You don’t think the games are up for Liz Truss then Claire?”

Ms Foges replied: “I do, definitely I do, I think she’s a goner!”

She continued: “She’s obviously not the resigning type, she’s buying herself time with this mini mini budget that’s going to happen today.

"But there’s been talk of men in grey suits going in to try and persuade her that the jig is up, but I don’t think she’s the resigning type, I think she’s going to have to be forced out by the party, and they’re going to need to discover a spine and some gumption to try and get rid of this Prime Minister faster than they did the last one!”

Nick then asked: “Lastly, Is democracy to blame Claire?”

Ms Foges told Nick that it was democracy taking views of a “very small pool of people” but that “lessons have been learnt” and she doesn't predict the UK to “be in this position again”.

More Nick Ferrari

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Twenty-six million Brits to be jabbed with dual strain Covid booster which 'broadens immunity'
Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

