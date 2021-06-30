'I'm a tree': Caller hits out at UK influencer who 'identifies as Korean'

By Fiona Jones

White British influencer Oli London has defended "identifying as Korean" after having what they describe as "racial transitional surgery", which has taken a total of 18 operations.

The influencer, who identifies as non-binary, explained in a YouTube video why they have undergone extensive surgery to look like BTS singer Park Ji-Min.

Oli London told their hundreds of thousands of fans across TikTok and YouTube they had been "very unhappy with who I am deep down for the last eight years".

The latest surgery London has had is eye surgery, with some critics branding this transformation as cultural appropriation.

Nick Ferrari asked listeners whether this was "racial transitioning" or appropriation, to which caller Patrick from Cheam responded by heavily criticising London's identification as Korean.

Nick responded that Oli London "obviously had issues that needed to be addressed" and they have now "got themselves in a better place" by undergoing surgery.

"What you're saying is the whole idea is nonsensical," surmised Nick.

"Where does it end? Nick, I'm a tree, call me a tree," Patrick said, "where does it end? I'm a lamppost."

Nick responded, "I know what you're saying but we have to accept this person has been in emotional turmoil, they believe they solved it by becoming Korean. It's a strange old world at times."

Another caller Keith from Skipton said that while Oli London may identify emotionally as Korean, if he does not have a Korean passport, he can never make a legal transition to this nationality, despite his wishes.

Oli London's video describing the transition has provoked backlash.

One user on Twitter said they respected London's non-binary identity but said it is "not okay to identify as another race".

Another said they wanted people to be "comfortable in their own skin, but this is too far".

In the video, London said they hoped people would "respect my decision".

They said: "I know a lot of people don't understand me but I do identify as Korean and I do look Korean now, I do feel Korean. I don’t identify as British.

"That's just my culture, that's my home country, that's exactly how I look now, and I also identify as Jimin. I know it's a little bit confusing for some people, nobody's ever come out as Jimin or Korean."

London added that they were sure there are "others who identify as Korean, or maybe Japanese".