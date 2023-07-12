Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years

12 July 2023, 10:53

Treasury Minister: 'Inflation is the enemy' for mortgages

By Georgina Greer

Nick Ferrari questioned Treasury Minister Victoria Atkins on mortgage rates as they soar to a 15-year high.

When questioned on who is to blame, Treasury Minister Victoria Atkins told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that inflation is the "enemy".

Ms Atkins noted: "We are very very aware of how painful this will be for a lot of people."

She then pointed to a mortgage charter negotiated by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt with "90% of mortgage lenders" which she said ensures mortgage holders will be treated "fairly and properly" if they find themselves in difficulty.

Nick then questioned Ms Atkins on whether she is confident Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to half inflation by the end of the year will be met.

Ms Atkins responded, saying the government is doing "everything we can".

When pushed again on her confidence in Rishi Sunak's pledge Ms Atkins reiterated: "We are throwing everything we can at it", and pointed out that external forecasters are predicting the 5% target will be met.

READ MORE: Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'

Nick Ferrari presses Minister Victoria Atkins to comment on the Met's response to the BBC scandal

READ MORE: Nato chief says Ukraine will join 'when allies agree and conditions are met' - after Zelenskyy blasts 'absurd' delay

She offered the energy price guarantee introduced last October as an example, noting that it has knocked 2% off inflation.

Ms Atkins also blamed a "tight labour market" for our "sticky inflation", saying that efforts to open up the labour market, such as improvements to childcare provisions introduced in March's budget will also help the economy.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

The Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC

Rwanda plan will be 'money well spent' if it 'makes it less attractive' for migrants crossing the Channel, minister says

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

Nick Ferrari was reacting to the cost of the Rwanda migrant plan

'Just give them half and they'll go away happy': Nick Ferrari reacts to Rwanda plan £170k per migrant cost

"I got angry because I’m British": Ben Elton has defended comments he made at Rishi Sunak

'I got angry. I wanted new ideas': Ben Elton defends describing Rishi Sunak as a 'narcissistic sociopath'

“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber

Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy
Guto Harri said Boris Johnson was planning to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor

Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results
Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch Again

13 hours ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was said to have been forced to wear a Just Stop Oil t-shirt at Silverstone

'Groom on his stag do' stopped by police at British Grand Prix after friends made him wear Just Stop Oil t-shirt
Barbie fans descend on Leicester Square for UK premiere

Welcome to Barbie Land: Fans queue from 4am for glimpse at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the pink carpet
68 locations are to have banking hubs set up.

More than 60 ‘banking hubs’ set up across UK in bid to tackle demise of high street branches - is your town on the list?
Teacher will walk out again in September

Teachers in England set to strike again in September amid long running row over pay

Million people face £500 a month mortgage hikes, Bank of England warns

Million households face £500 a month mortgage hike, Bank of England warns

A paramedic declared Quinn Milburn-Beadle dead rather than trying to perform CPR. Top right, Helen Ray, chief executive of the North East Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service issues apology to families in wake of 'cover up' claims

London could face a water ration, an expert has warned.

‘This is a national crisis’: Water rationing 'imminent' in London as leading environmentalist calls for emergency action
Scorching temperatures are sweeping Europe

Europe's Cerberus heatwave claims first life as worker dies in 40C heat and British tourist faints at Colosseum
BBC Headquarters

Fourth person comes forward with allegations against unnamed BBC presenter at centre of 'explicit pictures scandal'
Rishi Sunak thinks a long-term security deal with Ukraine will "send a strong signal" to Vladimir Putin

In time Ukraine will join NATO and the alliance will be stronger for it