"Is Priti Patel a bully?" Nick Ferrari pressed minister Kit Malthouse

26 February 2020, 13:46

This is the moment Nick Ferrari asked minister Kit Malthouse if his boss Priti Patel is a bully, after she has had allegations levelled against her.

"There's been a lot of coverage of Priti Patel of late, do you recognise her as a bully?" Nick Ferrari asked Kit Malthouse, minister of state for crime, policing and the fire service.

A series of allegations emerged that she had been bullying officials alongside the claim that MI5 withheld intelligence from her due to lack of trust, which the service have since denied.

"I haven't witnessed any of that Nick, and to be honest with you, I'm totally focussed on crime," answered Mr Malthouse, insisting his focus is the Prime Minister's goal to reduce criminal activity, "everybody in the Home Office is focused on that rather than the soap opera, I'm afraid."

He continued that Mr Johnson and Ms Patel have put out a joint statement displaying their "glutinous harmony" and now they would like to get on with the mission of reducing violence and drug use.

Nick surmised with a rugby analogy, "You're all in the scrum pushing in the same direction in the Home Office? Elected and unelected together?"

"Head down and driving over the line," confirmed the minister.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch live at 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch live from 8pm

48 mins ago

Iain Dale interviews: Mick Cash

Iain Dale interviews: Mick Cash

21 hours ago

Iain spoke to former MP James Frith

Iain Dale hears former Labour MP challenge candidates to take "marginal seat test"

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus outbreak worsens as Brazil and Greece confirm first cases

India: At least 20 die in Hindu-Muslim violence over controversial citizenship law

Suitcase murder suspect 'was playing hide-and-seek with partner'
Nick Ferrari heard why smart motorways need to be scrapped

Nick Ferrari: Why smart motorways need to be scrapped as soon as possible