‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

9 November 2022, 13:58 | Updated: 9 November 2022, 14:05

By Phoebe Dampare-Osei

One caller said her nine-year-old daughter asked if it was “okay” for Gavin Williamson to allegedly tell a civil servant to “slit your throat” after hearing Nick Ferrari say it was understandable in a “high-pressure” job.

Callers to Nick Ferrari’s show at Breakfast on LBC said it was “unacceptable" for Gavin Williamson to allegedly tell a civil servant to “slit your throat” and “jump out of the window”.

The former Minister has now resigned after a formal complaint was made to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) and is now facing an investigation.

In a monologue earlier in his show, Nick said: “In a high-pressure job, telling someone ‘why don’t you jump out the window’, I really cannot see that much against it, because that is the pressure that’s there.”

Primary school teacher Becky in Bromley told Nick Ferrari: “I was driving to school when you said it is understandable for a politician to say that somebody should go and slit their own throat or jump out of a window.”

She continued: “Unfortunately for me, my nine-year-old daughter was in the car at the time and she said to me, ‘Mum, is that okay?’”

“We do need to have a standard in our government that is better than that, that is not okay!”, she firmly declared.

Nick asked: “Did you explain that these are people in high-pressure jobs, he’s not actually saying to jump out of a window…”

“Do you think that it is acceptable for me to say to my nine-year-old daughter that when you are under a certain amount of pressure and you are elected to government, it is then okay, it is understandable, for you to say that?”, the teacher retorted.

Nick said this would have been an opportunity for her to tell her daughter that “What that man said on the radio is wrong.”, and explained that Manchester United enjoyed “incredible success” under Sir Alex Ferguson, “who was known to run the players very hard”.

“In certain circumstances, that’s how people get results or get things done”, he said.

Read more: Gavin Williamson quits as Cabinet Office minister amid bullying allegations

Peter in Norwich said he works for a well-known social media company with “very high stakes, high pressure” but added "language and that sort of culture would not be acceptable” there.

“You’re likening it to a normal place, it is not a normal workplace”, Nick challenged.

“And maybe this is why they have so many problems at the moment, Nick - the culture they breed where people like you are saying it’s acceptable…[saying] it’s not a normal place, we can speak like this”, Peter countered.

“If it was more like the private sector…and they had a culture where people were more friendly and were able to get the best out of their employees, maybe we would see a different type of government and maybe more success in the government I believe”, he concluded.

Read more: ‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence

Former special advisor to Gavin Williamson Angus Walker who worked with him for 18 months told Nick Ferrari that he was “kind, polite and well-mannered”, adding that the revelation of the allegations has been “quite shocking” and “deeply unpleasant” to him.

Twitter users also weighed in on the conversation:

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit

Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Nick Ferrari NHS

'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No risk to national security': Minister defends Suella Braverman's email use

Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost

'Football trumps the environment': Nick puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

'Football trumps the environment': Nick Ferrari puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks
Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil
Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC
Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
The Met Police Commissioner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

16 hours ago

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs on Wednesday

Facebook parent company Meta lays off 11,000 employees, including as many as 650 in the UK

Rishi Sunak has admitted he regrets hiring Sir Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak admits he 'regrets' appointing Gavin Williamson, after minister resigns amid bullying allegations
Rishi Sunak believes press should be able to report "freely" on the protests

It's 'vital' journalists do their job freely, says No10 after LBC's Charlotte Lynch arrested while covering M25 protest
Charlotte Lynch has spoken out after being arrested while covering a Just Stop Oil protest

'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering a 'stealth tax raid' on ordinary workers

Sunak and Hunt 'planning the unthinkable' with 'stealth tax raid on ordinary workers'

A man has been detained after Charles and Camilla were egged in York

Charles and Camilla pelted with eggs by anti-slavery protester on visit to York

Mr Hancock gets covered in liquid and bugs while crawling through a burrow

Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb bushtucker trial
Made.com has been bought by Next

Made.com goes bust, with 400 jobs axed at beleaguered furniture seller

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest