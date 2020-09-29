"It was hard to get food in lockdown," Manchester Met student says

29 September 2020, 09:10 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 11:14

By Fiona Jones

This Manchester Metropolitan University student returned home after a tough quarantine and told LBC how "it was hard to get food" while she was stuck in her flat.

Students across the UK have been left "trapped" in university halls of residence as the government's lockdown messaging leaves thousands in self-isolation.

With more than 500 cases of Covid-19 being confirmed at roughly 30 UK universities, students are now facing the grim prospect of lonely quarantines.

Outbreaks have left thousands locked down on campuses across the country, some in "vile" conditions, due to a lack of government clarity on whether they can return home to self-isolate.

First year MMU student Lucia is reading film-making returned to her home in Brighton yesterday, "I didn't want to stand another two weeks of that, to be honest."

Read more: James O'Brien questions: "Did universities allow students to return to get money in the bank?"

"We were one of the first flats having to go into quarantine so we got barely any help from our fellow staff and students. It was very hard to get food, we weren't allowed outside," she said.

The rules of now changed, thankfully, she continued, and students are allowed outside.

Lucia told Nick she plans to go back to Manchester Met uni after lockdown has lifted and work from home for now - she said that many students had returned home, like her, but on the first day lockdown was announced.

Explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

Another Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) student living at halls placed under a two-week quarantine revealed to LBC the "frustrating" lack of communication over the issue.

He said his flat had been left facing a mound of rubbish which they were told to keep indoors.Dan Johnson, a 20-year-old drama and contemporary theatre student, told LBC how an "absolutely vile" pile of bin bags had been left in the flat's storage room while they waited for a member of staff to collect them.

The Cambridge Halls resident said: "We were told that we can't take the bins down - we were told we have to double bag them and leave them in a cupboard for three days and then someone will come a collect them.

"The smell is absolutely vile - there's 10 of us living in this flat so the amount of bins we have to take out is quite a lot."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Kids should be exempt from rule of six, says Children's Commissioner

Kids should be exempt from rule of six, says Children's Commissioner
Former police chief calls for off licenses to be closed at 9pm

Former police chief calls for off licences to be closed at 9pm
Figures have shown there is a 27% increase in offences involving firearms, John Apter tells Nick

"We have to balance enforcing lockdown with increasing gun crime on UK streets": Police union chief
Former police chief explains in which situations officers should use powers to enforce lockdown rules

Former police chief explains in which situations officers should use powers to enforce lockdown rules
Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"

Croydon shooting: Former police chief explains "gun could've been missed in search"
Nick Ferrari was incredulous at the sentence

'Running around an airport with two knives? What does it take to go to jail?'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

13 hours ago

Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation,' warns union secretary

Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation' - University union boss says

14 hours ago

Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman handing out leaflets promoting the new NHS Covid-19 app in Liverpool

City leaders issue dire Covid-19 economic warning for Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester
Gavin Williamson is to speak in the commons today to update the nation on the situation at universities

Live: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson delivers statement to Covid lockdown students
The worldwide coronavirus death toll has surpassed the one million mark

Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches one million

The NHS is facing a "triple whammy" of threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic

NHS facing 'Covid-19 triple whammy', report warns

Labour has urged Gavin Williamson to end his "Invisible Man act" over Covid issues at universities

Labour: Gavin Williamson must 'end Invisible Man act' over university Covid issues
Students have been left "trapped" in halls of residence while self-isolating

Student hell: Anger grows with thousands trapped in ‘vile’ conditions
Police made arrests at the farm wedding

Farm owner faces £10,000 fine after 'hundreds' attend wedding
The coronavirus death toll has risen by 13

UK records 4,044 new Covid-19 cases as death toll rises by 13
Nick

Student lockdowns are 'legally dicey', human rights lawyer says
Manchester Metropolitan University Students are to get a two-week rent rebate

Manchester Met students get two-week rent rebate amid lockdown struggles