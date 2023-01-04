'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18

4 January 2023, 11:15

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

"I really struggle with maths and a lot of children are like that": Nick Ferrari gives his take on Rishi Sunak's plans for pupils in England to study maths up to age 18.

Nick Ferrari spoke to listeners after Rishi Sunak announced he wants to make pupils study maths until the age of 18.

This comes after the Government said millions of adults have the numeracy skills of primary-aged children

In his first speech of 2023, the Prime Minister will say the country is letting its children down by letting them leave school without key maths skills.

Nick started by telling listeners it would be "fair to say" that the UK has heard little in recent weeks from Rishi Sunak.

He then continued to list issues the UK is currently facing such as "strikes" and "NHS crisis".

Nick reminded listeners that Sunak is set plans for a "radical school's shake-up" which will see pupils study maths until they're 18.

Read more: Every pupil must study maths until they're 18, Rishi Sunak to declare in first major speech of the year

Nick said: "I have to say, that would have been an utter waste of time in my personal situation.

"I really struggle with maths and a lot of children are like that."

He concluded: "With all the problems that we have and maybe he needs to be lecturing some of his close colleagues. Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss.

"Their grip on maths didn't seem that crash hot last September/October time."

Read more: James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Nick Ferrari LBC

Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

The former RCN chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

NHS facing 'intolerable' pressures which have become 'major crisis' ex-nursing chief warns

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

Nick Ferrari LBC 22/12/22

Britain's most tattooed man: 'We're a type of trans people, but not transitioning in gender'

Mark Rowley

'Officers will have to sleep on friend's floors!': Met Chief warns that 'chaotic' NHS strikes will 'drag officers away' from duties
Nick Ferrari LBC

'You're making a 50k decision at 18!' Education secretary backs apprenticeships for stopping teens building big debts

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary hopes teachers won't strike but insists their wages are relatively high already

The Unit Union boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Union boss calls on Rishi Sunak to attend Christmas Day peace talks to avert further strikes

The Health Secretary was taken to task by Nick Ferrari

Furious Nick Ferrari accuses Health Secretary of 'day of shame' over ambulance strikes

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

Will Quince said troops won't drive through red lights

Soldiers driving ambulances 'can't run red lights because it would break the law' during strikes, minister claims

Nick Ferrari 19/12/22

Caller ‘fed up’ with explaining racism to white people after Clarkson 'hateful' column

nick ferrari

Nick Ferrari delivers a brutal takedown of 'missing in action' Rishi Sunak

Flu

UK 'pays the price' for Covid lockdowns in rising flu rates, Biosciences Professor says

Nick ferrari

Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter
Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

'I'm at breaking point': Nurses share why they're striking ahead of walkout

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

