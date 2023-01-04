'It would have been an utter waste of my time': Nick Ferrari ridicules Sunak's plan for pupils to study maths up to 18

By Madeleine Wilson

"I really struggle with maths and a lot of children are like that": Nick Ferrari gives his take on Rishi Sunak's plans for pupils in England to study maths up to age 18.

Nick Ferrari spoke to listeners after Rishi Sunak announced he wants to make pupils study maths until the age of 18.

This comes after the Government said millions of adults have the numeracy skills of primary-aged children

In his first speech of 2023, the Prime Minister will say the country is letting its children down by letting them leave school without key maths skills.

Nick started by telling listeners it would be "fair to say" that the UK has heard little in recent weeks from Rishi Sunak.

He then continued to list issues the UK is currently facing such as "strikes" and "NHS crisis".

Nick reminded listeners that Sunak is set plans for a "radical school's shake-up" which will see pupils study maths until they're 18.

Nick said: "I have to say, that would have been an utter waste of time in my personal situation.

"I really struggle with maths and a lot of children are like that."

He concluded: "With all the problems that we have and maybe he needs to be lecturing some of his close colleagues. Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss.

"Their grip on maths didn't seem that crash hot last September/October time."

