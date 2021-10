Exclusive

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

By Fiona Jones

"Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you racist, misogynistic, scum?" This is just one of the questions Nick Ferrari put to the Leader of the House of Commons.

LBC captures a nine minute interview where MP for North East Somerset Mr Rees-Mogg opens up to Nick Ferrari at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

You can watch it here.