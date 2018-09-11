Jacob Rees-Mogg Responds To Lord Adonis' Brexit Duel

Brexiteer Jacob-Rees Mogg has responded to the proposition of a 'Brexit duel' by prominent Remainer Lord Adonis.

Last week Lord Adonis challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg to a debate on Brexit in the LBC studio, after the pair clashed on Twitter.

The staunch Remainer has become increasingly infuriated with Mr Rees-Mogg's positive comments on a no-deal Brexit and challenged him to discuss the issue.

Nick Ferrari, who passed the invitation on to the Brexiteer, read out the response in its entirety on air.

Nick Ferrari reads out the 5 word response from Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: LBC

The email, written by Mr Rees-Mogg's assistant, read:

"Jacob will not be participating.

"Kind regards."

Speaking to Nick Ferrari last week, Lord Adonis said: "I think Jacob needs to be frank with the British people. He talks all the time about no-deal being preferable to what the Prime Minister is seeking to negotiate and what I want, which is to stay in the EU with a People's Vote.

"Let him say what no-deal is.

"We should have this out. I'm going back to the 18th century because I always try to meet Jacob on common ground. I have issued a challenge to him for a duel.

"In the 18th century, these duels were on Putney Heath. I took advice from the Commissioner of the Met Police, who said the best way to have a duel in modern times is on LBC.

"I'll be in the studio whenever Jacob responds positively."