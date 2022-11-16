‘Hell yes he can win!’: Ex-Republican Congressman says those who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“Joe Biden's what, 110 years-old, and the Democrats, they've got their own issues!” says Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh, explaining why he believes Trump could win in 2024.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh spoke with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning after Trump’s official announcement yesterday that he will run for President in 2024.

This will be Trump’s third bid for the White House, after the tightly contested US midterm elections this month.

Nick asked: “How much is this unfinished business between him and President Biden?”

The former Congressman replied: “We know with Trump, much of what he does is based on revenge. All Trump cares about is himself. Biden beat him two years ago, Trump still believes that he won so I think he’d like to make amends for that.”

“Is he fit to govern?” Nick asked.

“No but I’ve never thought he’s fit to govern, but again I don’t matter because most Republican voters think he is”, came Mr Walsh’s reply.

The ex-Congressman for Illinois ran against President Trump to be the Republican Nominee in 2020.

He added that most political experts in the US believe “if it’s not Trump, then the most likely person is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s very much like Trump - same sort of agenda”, but added that “he just doesn’t have Trump’s charisma”.

“So Trump gets the ticket”, Nick pressed. “He goes to take on the Democrats. Does he win?”

“Ha, you know it’s a great question!” Mr Walsh laughed.

“I actually think people who think he can’t be elected again are smoking something”, he said, much to Nick’s amusement.

“Hell yes he could win, because Joe Biden's what, 110 years old, and the Democrats - they’ve got their own issues!” he added.