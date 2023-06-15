'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis

Nick Ferrari: "I just want accountability—I'm not seeking political oblivion."

By Madeleine Wilson

Emotional caller demands accountability from Boris Johnson as report finds he 'deliberately' misled Parliament in Partygate scandal.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to 'emotional' Andrew in Wellingborough who lost both his mother and father during the pandemic.

He said to Nick: "I don't disagree with there being a lockdown, I disagree with the hypocrisy really from the man at the top, not leading by example for the nation to lead.

"It just brings back so many emotions for me. It's frustration that this person seems to glide across because if I had broken any of those rules particularly in my workplace at that time I would have to be accountable for that."

The call comes as a cross-party group of MPs had been examining whether Mr Johnson knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament when he claimed to know nothing about lockdown-busting parties.

The former prime minister was examined by MPs on the Committee in March, with its 30,000-page report released this morning.

It found he deliberately misled parliament on multiple occasions and committed 'serious contempt' of an 'unprecedented' nature as he was prime minister at the time.

Mr Johnson ultimately quit as an MP last week meaning the committee was unable to suspend him.

Andrew then demanded: "I just want accountability, I'm not seeking political oblivion, I would like him to put his hands up and go 'Yeah I have got this wrong.'"

Andrew concluded: "This has gone on and on and on, it just brings back raw emotion I guess Nick."

