'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis

15 June 2023, 10:39

Nick Ferrari: "I just want accountability—I'm not seeking political oblivion."

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Emotional caller demands accountability from Boris Johnson as report finds he 'deliberately' misled Parliament in Partygate scandal.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to 'emotional' Andrew in Wellingborough who lost both his mother and father during the pandemic.

He said to Nick: "I don't disagree with there being a lockdown, I disagree with the hypocrisy really from the man at the top, not leading by example for the nation to lead.

"It just brings back so many emotions for me. It's frustration that this person seems to glide across because if I had broken any of those rules particularly in my workplace at that time I would have to be accountable for that."

The call comes as a cross-party group of MPs had been examining whether Mr Johnson knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament when he claimed to know nothing about lockdown-busting parties.

The former prime minister was examined by MPs on the Committee in March, with its 30,000-page report released this morning.

It found he deliberately misled parliament on multiple occasions and committed 'serious contempt' of an 'unprecedented' nature as he was prime minister at the time.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament in Partygate scandal with 'unprecedented, serious contempt,' report finds

Mr Johnson ultimately quit as an MP last week meaning the committee was unable to suspend him.

Andrew then demanded: "I just want accountability, I'm not seeking political oblivion, I would like him to put his hands up and go 'Yeah I have got this wrong.'"

Andrew concluded: "This has gone on and on and on, it just brings back raw emotion I guess Nick."

READ MORE: Read in Full: Boris Johnson's damning response to privileges committee report

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'

Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

Exclusive
Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown

strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

Woody Johnson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trump 'wants to reduce killing and bloodshed on both sides' in Ukraine, former US diplomat says

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Policing Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Minister 'deeply concerned' over high rate of phone thefts in London pledging to do more
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'
'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

27 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

28 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

29 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Oscar-winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson dies aged 87 after "brief illness"

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will

Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him
The man dropped a firebomb in the street after a 'massive argument'

Bungling man fumbles firebomb after 'massive argument' in street in west London

Temperature gauge alongside a picture of the sun setting over a hot London

When will the UK heatwave end? A look into the weather forecast

The pilot managed to keep control of the plane despite a bird strike. He also managed to film the drama

Moment huge bird smashes through plane’s windscreen - but pilot keeps calm and carries on

Boris Johnson jogging today (l) and in front of the privileges committee (top r). Bernard Jenkin (bottom l) and Harriet Harman (bottom r)

Boris Johnson accused of 'an attack on democracy' as Partygate report rules he misled Parliament in five different ways
The Privileges Committee suggested Boris Johnson should be barred from having a parliamentary pass, which is normally available to former MPs.

Read in full: Partygate report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs and was facing 90-day suspension
Boris Johnson's response to the privileges committee report

Read in Full: Boris Johnson's damning response to privileges committee report

Are police now being more cautions with their new protest regulations?

Are police now being more cautious with their new protest regulations?

Boris Johnson pictured jogging this morning and right, at a gathering in Downing Street on November 13 2020

Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament in Partygate scandal with 'unprecedented, serious contempt,' report finds