Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker

23 September 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 15:05

By Seán Hickey

The person who leaked texts where Kemi Badenoch said she didn't care about colonialism tells LBC she 'has no idea what she's talking about.

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch has come under fire for messages she sent in 2018 where it is alleged she doesn't care about colonialism.

Funmi Adebayo, who leaked the messages to VICE World News, joined Nick Ferrari to share their reasoning for releasing the conversation.

Read more: Natasha Devon: Equalities Minister is 'squashing the conversation' on race in UK

"She's completely incorrect and she has no idea what she's talking about." The former Conservative party member told Nick.

"She's single-handedly the reason why I left the Conservative party because I felt that if someone that ignorant was going to be in a position of power, and progress up, I had no business being part of the party."

Read more: Tory MP: I Was Slapped In The Face For Being A Black Conservative

Whatsapp conversations obtained by VICE World News show what appears to be a conversation between Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and Funmi Adebayo. The Equalities Minister is alleged to have said:

"I don't care about colonialism because [I] know what we were doing before colonialism got there. They came in and just made a different bunch of winners and losers."

"There was never any concept of "rights", so [the] people who lost out were old elites[,] not every day people."

Nick asked the CEO of Black Monologues what they found most offensive about the Equalities Minister's comments.

Read more: The term 'white privilege' insults white people, Tory MP tells LBC

"Not caring," the ex-Tory replied.

They went on to argue that Ms Badenoch is "not fit for the position" she holds in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office for her views on colonialism.

"Why did you choose to make the private conversation public?" Nick wondered.

"You can't hold a position you are unfit to lead" Adebayo said, claiming that Ms Badenoch has also "been brazenly transphobic" in the past while "supposed to be the Equalities Minister".

Quizzed on why they didn't make the comments public at the time they were made, Funmi Adebayo insisted "there was no reason for me to believe that she would be in the position she is now", pointing out that the current Equalities Minister was a Lewisham councillor at the time

"Someone like that does not deserve any grace from me", they concluded.

A Government spokesperson said:

"The Government does not comment on leaked private correspondence."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Small Business Minister

Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Minister
The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas
The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly
A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

18 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/09 | Watch again

23 hours ago

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed while walking to meet a friend

Teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, murdered on way to see friend, was planning ‘new life in Dubai’
BP has already had to close a "handful" of petrol stations

BP rationing petrol and closing forecourts due to lorry driver shortages
The Metropolitan Police is investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa.

“My beautiful sister. My inspiration” Sabina’s devastated sister pays tribute
Sabina Nessa was killed while walking to meeting a friend, police say

Sabina Nessa 'was murdered while on five-minute walk to meet friend' at London pub
Nick Ferrari challenged Paul Scully over Universal Credit

Universal Credit uplift could only stay if we hiked income or fuel tax, Govt minister tells LBC
Heidi Crowter has campaigned against the Abortion Act section

Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law fight

There are warnings of shortages this Christmas due to a drop in HGV drivers.

Tesco warns Christmas panic buying could be 'far worse' than during Covid
Gas prices have surged since the beginning of the year, particularly in the last month

Over a million homes face higher bills as gas prices force more energy firms to go bust
Boris Johnson compared humans to an immature teenager

PM tells humanity to 'grow up' and references Kermit the Frog in key UN climate speech
Migrants continue to attempt the Channel crossing.

UK plans for asylum reform 'would break international law'