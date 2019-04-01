Knife Crime: Policing Minister Accuses Sadiq Khan Of Abdication Of Leadership

1 April 2019, 08:42

The Policing Minister accused the Mayor of London of an abdication of leadership because of his regular complaints about a lack of resources.

A major summit on tackling youth violence is being held in Downing Street later in an attempt to stop the epidemic of knife crime which has swept the UK.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Policing Minister Nick Hurd, who told Sadiq Khan to get on with dealing with knife crime, rather than moaning about how it's someone else's fault.

Asked about Mr Khan, he said: "He's got a very heavy responsibility of leadership.

"It's not good enough simply to wander up to any microphone shoved under your nose and say 'it's not my fault, it's everyone else's fault. I haven't got enough resources.'

"He's got a lot of resources at his disposal and I think that's an abdication of leadership.

"People are looking for leadership at this time, not least from the Mayor."

Policing Minister Nick Hurd told LBC Sadiq Khan needs to get on with stopping knife crime
Policing Minister Nick Hurd told LBC Sadiq Khan needs to get on with stopping knife crime. Picture: PA / LBC

Mr Hurd insisted that, as the Minister for both London and Policing, stopping knife crime was his primary objective.

He added: "I will work very closely with Sadiq to make sure the government and the Mayor are doing everything we can to go down on this problem.

"It's the number one priority for most Londoners and it's certainly mine."

