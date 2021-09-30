Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere

30 September 2021, 08:43 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 10:06

By Sam Sholli

The Labour Party is "leaving behind the chanting of slogans that get you nowhere", Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC.

Sir Keir made the remark while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, after the Labour Party leader yesterday delivered a speech at his party's conference in Brighton.

During the speech, Sir Keir batted away heckles and took aim at Boris Johnson.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Sir Keir said: "I had anticipated there may be some people in the audience who weren't happy.

"But, as you will have seen, the vast majority of the conference hall were with me. And, in fact, they policed the hecklers."

Speaking about the Labour Party, Sir Keir added: "We changed this week to change lives.

"And we're leaving behind the chanting of slogans that get you nowhere."

