Nick Ferrari Challenges Labour MP's Claims Euro Elections Were A Victory For Remain Parties

When this Labour MP claimed the European elections showed that the country had changed their mind on Brexit, Nick Ferrari wouldn't let him get away with it.

Ben Bradshaw claimed that the winners of last month's EU polls were the Lib Dems and Greens, but Nick Ferrari pointed out that the Brexit Party were the biggest party, not just in the UK but in the whole European Parliament.

Nick then accused him of trying to change the result by using a football analogy.

Speaking about the European elections, Mr Bradshaw said: "There was a media narrative, but if you look at the figures, the Brexit Party did slightly better than Ukip last time.

"The actual winners in those European elections were the Remain parties. The Lib Dems and the Greens - they got the overwhelming majority of MEPs. They also won the popular vote in the country.

"If you add together the collective votes of the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, the Nationalists and I'd include Labour as a Remain party, Remain parties won. That's a simple fact."

Nick Ferrari's interview with Ben Bradshaw got very fiery. Picture: LBC / PA

Nick then told him: "No no no. So you're now going to tell me that everyone who voted Liberal Democrat, everyone who voted Labour did so on a Labour ticket and I just can't see that is correct.

"The Women's World Cup has just finished. Are you telling me that if we added up all the goals that Holland had scored along the route, if they'd scored more goals than the United States, they would have deserved to win the World Cup?"

It was a debate that got more and more fiery - watch it in full at the top of the page.