Senior Labour candidate criticised for laughing when Nick Ferrari asks about job losses

A senior Labour politician has been criticised for laughing when Nick Ferrari asked her about whether Labour's policy could lead to job losses.

Laura Pidcock spoke to LBC to discuss Labour's plan to expand workers’ rights, reiterating their plan to ban zero-hours contracts and introduce a £10 minimum wage for all employees.

In announcing their Workers' Manifesto, Jeremy Corbyn called out what he called the UK’s five worst employers - Amazon, Uber, Asda, Sports Direct and outsourcing company ISS.

But things started to get fiery on LBC when Nick put to her the possibility that forcing employers to pay almost 25% more could well lead to job losses.

Ms Pidcock, the Shadow Secretary for Workers' Rights, laughed when he asked his question.

That led to Nick asking: "Why is it funny? People's jobs might be on the line. I don't see why that's funny."

The Labour candidate said: "Honestly, this is quite hilarious.

"I'm interested in why you are not pursuing the line of questioning about the minimum wage..."

Listeners were quick to react on social media, asking Ms Pidcock why she was laughing at the question.

