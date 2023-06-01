Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

By Georgina Greer

Tessa Laws, who represents Scootin, the first importer of e-scooters to the UK, says that she does not agree with the new regulations 'at all'.

Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari she was "hugely disappointed" as a ban on e-scooters is implemented across the south-east of the UK.

E-scooters have been banned on Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express networks due to concerns about fire risks.

Southern Rail has cited "limited regulation" over the lithium-ion battery used in the vehicles, which can cause fires should it malfunction.

Ms Laws began: "I've always emphasised anyone with a scooter has to know what to do with a scooter, scooters have to be of high quality and should be regulated.

"Now they can barely ride them anywhere in the UK!

"They can ride them in pretty much any other country but not in the UK."

She continued: "They should be part of our urban landscape, they're clean, they give people an effective and cheap way of travelling, they are the future, and cars should be taken off the roads."

Nick interrupted to question Ms Laws on e-scooter shaving caught fire.

Ms Laws responded: "Only if they are very cheap scooters which shouldn't be allowed into the country, this is all down to very poor batteries."

"If your scooter is a good scooter and you have invested in it, it is a vehicle and should be treated with respect by you as the rider...if you spend a thousand pounds on them, you will look after them and they won't catch alight."

Nick challenged her, saying: "Well the reality is we are where we are...and they are catching alight at the rate of six a week."

Ms Laws criticised the government in her response, saying that e-scooters "do not suit them": "They miss out on money from parking meters, congestion charges won't get paid...it's a ridiculous situation that we're in!"

She exclaimed: "Regulate them, regulate the people riding them, allow them on trains and allow people the freedom of movement!"

Nick questioned Ms Laws on her rationale: "You're saying it's all because of the cheap e-scooters, it makes not a blind bit of difference if I crash into a bus on one that's cost me two thousand pounds I'm still going to come off worse."

Ms Laws hit back: "I also said about regulation, I've said before people should have provisional driving licences, they should have some kind of certification to show they know how to ride as probably should have bicycles, they are vehicles."

Nick responded: "None of this is happening of course."

Ms Laws replied: "No because the government has been derelict!"

To which Nick questioned: "You don't think that possibly the industry has been derelict...surely that's where the problem lies?"

Ms Laws agreed asking: "Why haven't we don't anything about it?" insisting that it is the government's fault as they have not been enforcing regulation.

Nick questioned how the police would know whether a scooter on the street meets proper regulations, to which Ms Laws asked why factories have not been raided to "take these things off the streets."

"They've managed to raid all kinds of other factories or warehouses for all kinds of things," the lawyer insisted.

She went on: "They should've been regulated from the beginning, they should have allowed them on the roads, they should have allowed people to respect them, instead they have allowed people to abuse them...it's really outrageous."

Finally, Nick asked: "Should we just ignore the fatalities and injuries?"

To which Ms Laws asked if he had compared them to figures concerning cyclists.

Nick exclaimed: "What difference does it make! Why don't we bring in electric pogo sticks and see how dangerous they might be?"

He concluded: "I'm trying to make the roads safer not almost a sort of Russian Roulette of bizarre forms of transportation."