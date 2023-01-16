LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a LBC caller put Sir Keir Starmer on the spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor Dale Vince.

The caller's question to the Labour leader has come after Ecotricity, a company founded by Dale Vince, gave more than £20,000 to Sir Keir during Labour's 2020 leadership contest.

Ecotricity has given £360,000 to the Labour Party since the last election.

Mr Vince, who is also the chairman of Forest Green Rovers football club, has also provided funding to Just Stop Oil.

Kam in Nuneaton put a question to Sir Keir while the Labour leader was on LBC with Nick Ferrari doing a live phone-in on his regular Call Keir segment.

He said to the Labour leader: "I wanted to ask, you received over 350,000 [pounds] from Dale Vince but have also condemned Just Stop Oil."

He then asked: "Does this contradict your personal stance on Just Stop Oil?"

Following Kam's question, Sir Keir said to the caller: "Kam, I'm not a fan of that organisation."

The Labour leader said he thinks that their actions are "wrong" and that the group is "arrogant".

Referring to Dale Vince, Sir Keir said: "Look, he donated to the Labour Party.

"He knows me very well. He knows that nothing that he donates to the Labour Party is going to affect my judgment on this.

"Obviously it's up to him what he does with his money. But the fact he donates will not, Kam, make a blind bit of difference to the tough line I take in relation to Just Stop Oil."