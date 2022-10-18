Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

18 October 2022, 11:39 | Updated: 18 October 2022, 11:53

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller tells Nick Ferarri she would let one of her relatives die in the back of an ambulance whilst blocking traffic in a climate protest.

This comes as commuters were hit with more disruption in London as eco-activists continued to shut the Queen Elizabeth II bridge and blocked another key route.

The bridge has been closed since it was scaled by two climbers from the Just Stop Oil protest group, whose demands include that the Government "halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents".

This caller made the shocking revelation while speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC saying despite the government's 2019 climate emergency, we are now "ignoring" this and opening up oil development companies which goes "against" the Paris agreement.

Read more: Eco-mob cause London chaos: Protesters block A4 as commuters face seven mile queues in Dartford

The caller said: "We're brushing the climate emergency under the carpet and the reason we're doing this is because we need to talk about it."

She then added: "I think it's time that we actually did something.

"The government are going completely against climate crisis."

Read more: Moment fireworks thrown at eco-activists as they dangle on Dartford Crossing causing travel chaos

Nick asked: 'I don't wish to be confrontational, but you would allow your mother or father to die in an ambulance because of this protest?"

The caller responded: "My family would sacrifice themselves for the future of our generations to come. I would sacrifice myself for the future of our society."

She then concluded: "Yes, I would sit in a protest for the future of everyone's generations."

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Twenty-six million Brits to be jabbed with dual strain Covid booster which 'broadens immunity'
Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

