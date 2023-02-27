Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

By LBC Intern

Nick Ferrari slams the Tory MPs who he says have made a "most spectacular balls up" of the UK's exit from the EU.

Speaking to a caller, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC, slammed MPs, saying letting them anywhere near the new Brexit deal is like "letting children play with petrol".

The comments come after one caller, David from Gidea Park, said Rishi Sunak, needs to invoke Parliament rather than "a handful of factions within his own party" with regard to Brexit.

David went on to say: "Today might be the day we see a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom acting in that jurisdiction, rather than the leader of the Conservative party."

Nick interrupted the caller saying, "candidly, and apologies in advance for my language, [but] if you want me to be absolutely honest, they have made the most spectacular balls up of it to date, I think to let them anywhere near it, it's effectively like letting children play with petrol.

"They've proved themselves to be radically incompetent and I can't think this is the Brexit [that] even Nigel Farage voted for in all honesty."

This comes as Rishi Sunak is poised to announce the terms of a new Brexit deal today, heralding 'far-reaching concessions' from the EU.

The announcement will come after months of negotiations over the Northern Irish Protocol, a contentious element of the current withdrawal agreement.

Currently, goods such as chilled meat products cannot move freely from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland under rules in the Customs Union, of which Belfast is still a part.

However, Northern Ireland does not have a say on the terms of the Customs Union enabling a 'democratic deficit'. The amendments will aim to address this.

Additionally, the EU has reportedly agreed to scrap checks on the majority of goods sent from Britain to Northern Ireland, as well as promising to not apply more than 90 per cent on single market rules on Northern Irish-made products.

Nick concluded by saying: "Let them have another go at it but they've proven themselves hideously incompetent all the way down the line."