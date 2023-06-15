'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

15 June 2023, 15:21

LBC: Tearful caller upset with Boris Johnson over Partygate

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Following the release of the Partygate report which found Boris Johnson had misled Parliament, a distressed caller explained the pain that she and others who lost loved ones during COVID are still feeling.

Rebecca in Stow-on-the-Wold told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Boris Johnson's actions have a lasting impact which is still "hurting so many people".

"Whilst none of us could go to see my mum, and she was a granny of 10, he was partying!" she said, breaking down into tears.

"We all abided by his rules that he dictated!" she continued. "He was Prime Minister, he dictated and told us all we couldn't go anywhere."

READ MORE: Boris Johnson accused of 'an attack on democracy' as Partygate report rules he misled Parliament in five different ways

James O'Brien on the media's defence of Boris Johnson's behaviour following the Partygate report

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"How important is it to you that this is the political end for Boris Johnson?", Nick asked her.

Rebecca replied: "I don't know how he can sleep at night, I really don't. He is a liar, he is a fraud!"

"Certainly, the committee report would seem to underscore what you've said there Rebecca", Nick said.

The caller went on: "I speak for so many people, I'm not the only one", and recalled the story of a mother whose 18-year-old daughter died alone in hospital during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Read in full: Partygate report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled MPs and was facing 90-day suspension

Boris Johnson had faced the Privileges Committee for questioning in March over the lockdown parties, and then resigned last week before the release of the full report, calling the parliamentary select committee a "kangaroo court".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'

Mr Gove was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Recollections may vary': Gove dismisses claims made by Guto Harri that Boris wanted to 'sack Rishi Sunak'

Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

Exclusive
Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown

strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims

Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Chris Philp refused to be drawn on the police response

'It's up to the police': Minister refuses to say whether five officers were needed to remove golliwogs from Essex pub
The Policing Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Minister 'deeply concerned' over high rate of phone thefts in London pledging to do more
Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health
Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'
'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says

27 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/05 | Watch Again

28 days ago

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

'What would this country look like if she was PM?': Barrister criticises Home Sec's migration stance

29 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tomasz's family have told of their grief as the 14-year-old's killer is jailed for 12 years.

‘Even getting up in the morning is painful’: Teenager, 15, who killed 14-year-old with steak knife jailed for 12 years
King Charles alongside a picture of the Red Arrows emitting red, white and blue smoke

Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

Three divers have died after a fire broke out on the vessel they were staying on

Three British divers who died in boat fire off the coast of Egypt named

Sam Petrou was killed in a holiday park in Sheppey

'I miss my baby': Heartbroken dad of father-of-three gunned down in holiday park pays tribute, as three arrested
The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Nottingham attack suspect named as engineering graduate at same university of two victims

RAF typhoons intercept Russian warplanes approaching Estonian airspace in latest tense stand-off in the skies

Moment RAF Typhoons intercept Russian warplanes approaching Estonian airspace in latest tense stand-off in the skies
The report on Clarkson's farm was released today.

Jeremy Clarkson’s farm appeal decision made as Clarkson’s Farm star achieves partial victory
One of the women died after being thrown off the bridge into a ravine near the world famous German castle

Man 'sexually assaults' woman then throws her and a friend off bridge into ravine at German tourist spot
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts