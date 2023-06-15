'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

LBC: Tearful caller upset with Boris Johnson over Partygate

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Following the release of the Partygate report which found Boris Johnson had misled Parliament, a distressed caller explained the pain that she and others who lost loved ones during COVID are still feeling.

Rebecca in Stow-on-the-Wold told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Boris Johnson's actions have a lasting impact which is still "hurting so many people".

"Whilst none of us could go to see my mum, and she was a granny of 10, he was partying!" she said, breaking down into tears.

"We all abided by his rules that he dictated!" she continued. "He was Prime Minister, he dictated and told us all we couldn't go anywhere."

"How important is it to you that this is the political end for Boris Johnson?", Nick asked her.

Rebecca replied: "I don't know how he can sleep at night, I really don't. He is a liar, he is a fraud!"

"Certainly, the committee report would seem to underscore what you've said there Rebecca", Nick said.

The caller went on: "I speak for so many people, I'm not the only one", and recalled the story of a mother whose 18-year-old daughter died alone in hospital during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson had faced the Privileges Committee for questioning in March over the lockdown parties, and then resigned last week before the release of the full report, calling the parliamentary select committee a "kangaroo court".