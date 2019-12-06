Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson grilled by LBC listeners: Watch in full

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson is live on LBC to answer questions from Nick Ferrari and the LBC listeners.

Whether you want to ask about her involvement in the coalition government, Brexit or anything to do with the general election, the questions will come from the listeners.

The Liberal Democrats' key pledges for the election include:

- Cancelling Brexit

- £20bn a year to tackle climate change

- 1p rise in income tax to invest in NHS

Do you agree with the Lib Dems' manifesto? This is your chance to question the leader of the Lib Dems.

