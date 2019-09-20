Nick Ferrari Rows With Liberal Caller Who Defends Justin Trudeau's Blackface

20 September 2019, 10:09 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 10:12

Nick Ferrari took this caller to task for defending Justin Trudeau's blackface photo, saying it's fine because he has apologised.

The Canadian Prime Minister has apologised for a second time after photos emerged of him dressing up with his face painted and he said he can't be certain how many times he wore black or brownface in the past.

Aaron and Sharn called into Nick Ferrari's show to defend Mr Trudeau, saying the press delight in bringing down powerful people and insisting he has since apologised.

But Nick told them: "Can you imagine if pictures had emerged of Donald Trump [with blackface]. What would have happened then?

"You wouldn't be saying 'he's learned from his mistakes'."

Sharn insisted: "We know what he is..."

Nick Ferrari had a row with two callers over Justin Trudeau's blackface
Nick Ferrari had a row with two callers over Justin Trudeau's blackface. Picture: LBC / TIME

And that make Nick interrupt and say: "Oh. He's never - pardon my expression - blacked up, to my knowledge. But you say 'we know what he is'. But Trudeau can do it so many times, he cannot even remember.

"You liberals are in such a tough place on this one."

Aaron hit back: "It's all about contrition. Donald Trump, we know he's a racist."

But Nick asked him: "Hang on, so I could - for the purposes of debate - dress as a black and white minstrel and then say I'm very sorry and I'd be forgiven? Good lord!"

It was a very fiery exchange - watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 18 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch In Full

1 day ago

Dame Louise Casey was live on LBC with Iain Dale

Homeless Woman Lays Into Dame Louise Casey Over Big Sleepout Stunt

2 days ago

Jeffrey Archer's Snap Election Prediction

Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

9 days ago

LBC Latest

What is your caption for this picture of Nick Ferrari and David Cameron?

Caption Competition: Put Your Funny Caption To This David Cameron Picture

Thomas Cook shares plunge 20% as it confirms £200m cash demand
Tom Swarbrick thinks Brexit won't happen for three years

Tom Swarbrick Predicts Brexit Won't Be Completed For Another Three Years

Global Climate Strike: Millions across the world call for urgent action on climate change