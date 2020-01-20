Listeners LOVED this 13-year-old caller with Nick Ferrari

20 January 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 12:35

As Nick Ferrari discussed whether The Simpsons are right to stop featuring Asian character Apu, he got a call from a very entertaining 13-year-old boy with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the show.

Voice actor Hank Azaria revealed he would no longer be performing the voice of immigrant shopkeeper Apu Nahasapeemapetilon after years of controversy over whether the character reinforces stereotypes.

Nick was asking if you think it's the right decision and spoke to Joss, who knows more about The Simpsons than almost anyone in the country.

He has cerebral palsy and watched the comedy show to manage his pain, building up a knowledge that is second to none.

Nick had the best caller when discussing Apu
Nick had the best caller when discussing Apu. Picture: Shutterstock / LBC

Nick loved his conversation with Joss - and the listeners loved it too.

One texted in: "Nick, I bloody love this lad who's a Simpson's expert. I'm 27 years of age and he puts me to shame."

Another tweeted: "Joss! Great to hear you back on the wireless. Such a great debater."

Hear his brilliant call at the top of the page.

