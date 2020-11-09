"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?"

9 November 2020, 08:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Government Minister tells LBC there are "bound to be" inconsistencies when introducing new Covid restrictions.

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Environment Secretary George Eustice over the coronavirus rules in England.

"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?" Nick asked the Minister.

The reply was that "there will be some inconsistencies," but that it was "important" for people to recognise they are "emergency measures."

But a riled Nick Ferrari branded this "laughable," adding he could go for a walk with his wife, but he couldn't play golf with her.

People in England have been ordered to stay at home for the next month in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus.

But the nation’s second national lockdown, beginning last week, comes with a number of exceptions, including pupils continuing to go to school, limitless outdoor exercise and “safe visiting” for care home residents and their families.

The LBC presenter said some people were looking at the emergency Covid measures and "think they've been dreamt up by primary school children."

The Minister was quick to reply that when you do "emergency interventions" the objective is to "reduce the overall infection rate."

He said there were "bound to be" inconsistencies. But he said, "overall the measures we're putting in place will reduce social contact and slow the spread of the virus."

Do you agree with the Minister?

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir pledged to speak to the Chancellor about the 'excluded'

Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer takes your calls live on LBC

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

Nick Ferrari: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'

Nick Ferrari laments the state of England: 'Covid powers will never be taken back'
Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences

Manchester uni student speaks on tearing down 'prison-like' lockdown fences
Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown

Gym owner explains to LBC why he is refusing to close during lockdown
Business minister challenged on LBC over incorrect lockdown graphs

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi challenged over 'incorrect' lockdown graphs

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely

1 day ago

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

1 day ago

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Labour leader was answering callers' questions for Call Keir with Nick Ferrari

Keir Starmer tells LBC decision to oust Corbyn from Labour 'wasn't political'
The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year

'Sums up 2020': Coronavirus cancels Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour
Boris Johnson has said he will proceed with his Brexit bill despite a previous warning from Joe Biden

Brexit: Boris Johnson to push ahead with controversial bill despite Joe Biden's warning
Wales is allowed to start opening up again after 17 days

Wales emerges from firebreak lockdown under new national restrictions
President-elect Joe Biden went to a church service after his election victory

How Joe Biden spent his first day as President-elect

Harry Dunn's mother continues her fight to extradite Anne Sacoolas to the UK for trial

Harry Dunn's mother hopeful Joe Biden will 'do the right thing'
Police in Manchester have moved in on anti-lockdown protesters

Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in Manchester city centre
Former President George W. Bush congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US election

US election: George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden on winning presidency
Around 3,000 people are currently in intensive care in France with coronavirus.

October ‘worst month of pandemic’ as cases approach 50 million worldwide
Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says