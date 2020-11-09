"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?"

By EJ Ward

Government Minister tells LBC there are "bound to be" inconsistencies when introducing new Covid restrictions.

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged Environment Secretary George Eustice over the coronavirus rules in England.

The reply was that "there will be some inconsistencies," but that it was "important" for people to recognise they are "emergency measures."

But a riled Nick Ferrari branded this "laughable," adding he could go for a walk with his wife, but he couldn't play golf with her.

People in England have been ordered to stay at home for the next month in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus.

But the nation’s second national lockdown, beginning last week, comes with a number of exceptions, including pupils continuing to go to school, limitless outdoor exercise and “safe visiting” for care home residents and their families.

The LBC presenter said some people were looking at the emergency Covid measures and "think they've been dreamt up by primary school children."

The Minister was quick to reply that when you do "emergency interventions" the objective is to "reduce the overall infection rate."

He said there were "bound to be" inconsistencies. But he said, "overall the measures we're putting in place will reduce social contact and slow the spread of the virus."

