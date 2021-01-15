Long Covid: Caller's partner could be on oxygen for rest of her life

By Fiona Jones

This caller tells Nick Ferrari that his partner could be on oxygen for the rest of her life, as they both suffer badly from Long Covid.

MPs are calling for Long Covid to be classed as an "occupational disease" and are asking for a compensation scheme set up for sufferers who were affected during frontline work.

Long Covid, where people experience symptoms for weeks or months, could affect up to one in 10 people, with 350,000 Brits currently suffering from the elongated illness.

Caller Matt from Kent contracted Covid while working and brought it home to his partner in March which has, tragically, developed into Long Covid.

Speaking of his partner, he said: "She has had muscle cramps, can't sleep, [has] got no potassium and [will] possibly have to be on oxygen now for the rest of her life..."

Matt had grave concern for his eyesight: "And I'm still struggling. I've gone up two sizes in glasses [since March]."

LBC has been following sufferers of Long Covid since the illness came to light, and people with long-term symptoms have described how they have been previously fit and healthy and now they are confined to a wheelchair.

Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported by long-term sufferers and some have described how doing shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bed-ridden for days.

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has said in parliament that the condition needs "more research and recognition."