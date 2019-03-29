Lord Howard Lists The Reasons The UK Will Thrive After Brexit

Tory grandee Lord Howard gave a stirring response to Nick Ferrari on why Britain can succeed after Brexit.

The former Conservative leader urged MPs to vote for Theresa May's deal, saying it's not perfect, but it is the best way to guarantee the UK leaves the European Union.

And he said the next Prime Minister must bring the country together after Brexit and focus on the things that can make the UK a Global success.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "We're a great country, we have so many opportunities in front of us.

Lord Howard has a very positive view of the UK after Brexit. Picture: LBC

"If you look at the economic activities which are going to be the key to the future of the global economy - technology: there's no technology hub in Europe to compare to London and Cambridge.

"Financial services: London is the capital of financial services, the centre of the word.

"The creative industries. Sport, where the Premier League is the envy of the world.

"We've got everything, so we've got a tremendously exciting future to look forward to and we've got to come together as a country and really make the most of it."