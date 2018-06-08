Lord: Why I'm Calling For A Second Referendum On The EU

Lord Malloch-Brown told LBC he's calling for a second referendum on the European Union to end the "fractious division" in the country.

The peer, part of campaign group Best For Britain, insists that a People's Vote is the best way to resolve the problems caused by Brexit.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "If we're ever going to close this debate, end the fractious division of the country, Mrs May should be allowed to go to Brussels, get the best deal she can get, present it to parliament and then to the people to decide.

"The choices should be: Mrs May's deal or Remaining

"And then we should set about reforming Europe and making it more what we wanted it to be."

Lord Malloch-Brown on LBC. Picture: LBC

Lord Malloch-Brown claimed the first referendum asked whether the country wanted the Prime Minister to seek a deal to leave the EU, but Nick caught him out on that.

Nick put to him: "Didn't you misrepresent what that vote was. It wasn't about whether we wanted the government to get the best possible deal, it was whether we wanted Britain to stay in the European Union.

"We voted on that less than two years ago."

But Lord Malloch-Brown insisted: "The apparent clarity of that debate has been shown with hindsight to be full of misperception on all sides.

"All of us cannot honestly say there is clarity about what next.

"Mrs May isn't trying to negotiate a deal which is a clear leave. He's trying to get the best of both worlds in a way that Brussels seems to think isn't possible.

"There's a small minority of MPs on the backbenches of parliament who want the clarity of really dropping out of Europe and taking on the economic hit that it entails.

"But the majority of parliamentarians across parties want some form of in and out at once, membership of a customs union or something like our customs union.

"It's muddle, muddle, muddle.

"The British voter simply needs to be able to end this and they can't rely on their politicians to do it for them any more."