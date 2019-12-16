'I've lost 10 people to gang violence': caller offers his solution to violent crime

The caller was "uniquely positioned" to talk about how best to deal with gun and knife violence.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari about violent crime and youth clubs, a caller told Nick Ferrari that he thinks a 'public health solution' is the way forward.

Tony, the caller, recalled how he'd lost around 10 people to violent crime.

That was a "ballpark figure".

The caller, talking about gang violence, said: "We've got to look at it as sickness, as some sort of health... the way Scotland dealt with it is how it should be dealt down here."

Nick explained that it would involve dealing with it as a public health issue.

The caller also said: "The fundamental thing is that there are no boundaries that are being taught.

"There are no boundaries, whether it's home, whether it's in society, whether it's with policing, wherever.

You know, when you have 20,000 police taken off the street and when you have lack of funding in youth services, then there is going to be a knock-on effect."

He continued: "You do have children stabbing children, killing children, because of the simple fact that they have have no outlet."

Tony explained that a lot of the children are "traumatised" - and he suffers from PTSD too.