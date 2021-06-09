Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University

By EJ Ward

A furious Nick Ferrari has hit out at plans by Oxford University students to remove a portrait of the Queen from their college due to concerns over colonialism.

Nick Ferrari asked what was going to bring an end to the "lunacy" of cancel culture after it was reported members of the Magdalen College Middle Common Room voted to remove the portrait of the Monarch.

Read more: Gavin Williamson criticises Oxford University students for removing Queen's portrait

Earlier, the reported move by Oxford University students to remove the Queen's picture from their common room, because she is a symbol of colonialism, was branded "divisive" by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Explaining some of the history of the College, Nick revealed he was told yesterday Magdalen has it's own deer park.

Watch: Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen

Political website Guido Fawkes reported the motion was launched to make members "feel welcome", with one student said to have commented "patriotism and colonialism are not really separable".